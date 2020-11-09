Monday

9th Nov 2020

Ticker

British spies to counter Russian corona-propaganda

By

Britain's GCHQ spy agency is launching "offensive" cyber-operations designed to disrupt Russian disinformation on coronavirus. "GCHQ has been told to take out antivaxers online and on social media," a British government source told The Times newspaper. The same methods have already been used to "monitor and disrupt terrorist propaganda", the source said. Russia stands accused of spreading lies about the pandemic and vaccination projects to sow disorder in the West.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU Commission: EU free-travel overhaul planned

Plans to reform the EU free-travel zone were already announced in September by the European Commission. On Friday, it re-stated those intentions following demands by the French president for a major overhaul.

Stakeholder

Synergy need to tackle climate change in Mediterranean

The Interreg Med, a cross-border initiative of 13 countries around the Mediterranean Sea, has made the fight against climate change the cornerstone of its strategy for the next years - since the region is facing irreversible environmental damage.

Biden wins US elections: 'Dark chapter is over'

Joe Biden has won US elections after taking the state of Pennsylvania, ending what some EU politicians have called four "nightmare" years of outgoing president Donald Trump.

News in Brief

  1. Greek fishermen complain of Turkish intimidation
  2. Report: Polish police refused order to attack abortion protests
  3. British spies to counter Russian corona-propaganda
  4. British PM 'enthusiastic' on Brexit deal
  5. Turkey tells Russia how to handle Nagorno-Karabakh war
  6. Belarus protests continue despite crackdown
  7. Legal action launched to block Antwerp plastic plant
  8. EU leaders welcome Biden win

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. EU immediately endorses Biden, in 'unusual' move
  2. EU Commission: EU free-travel overhaul planned
  3. Synergy need to tackle climate change in Mediterranean
  4. Budget and Brexit near finishing line This WEEK
  5. 'Serious failings' at EU bank on development agenda
  6. Biden wins US elections: 'Dark chapter is over'
  7. EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son
  8. Slovakia: second weekend of nationwide Covid-19 testing

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us