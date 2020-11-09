By EUobserver

Britain's GCHQ spy agency is launching "offensive" cyber-operations designed to disrupt Russian disinformation on coronavirus. "GCHQ has been told to take out antivaxers online and on social media," a British government source told The Times newspaper. The same methods have already been used to "monitor and disrupt terrorist propaganda", the source said. Russia stands accused of spreading lies about the pandemic and vaccination projects to sow disorder in the West.