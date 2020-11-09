By EUobserver

Greek fishermen say territorial waters in the northern Aegean are constantly being violated by Turkish fishing boats which engage in bullying tactics to spread their nets over a wider area, the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini writes. According to the Fishermen's Association of the Municipality of Alexandroupoli, Turkish boats resort to threats "so that we leave the fishing grounds to make way for Turkish boats," especially east of Samothraki and Limnos.