Ticker
Report: Polish police refused order to attack abortion protests
By EUobserver
Polish ruling party chief Jarosław Kaczyński had wanted police to use force, including water cannon, to disperse protesters against new anti-abortion laws on 25 October, but Polish police chief Jarosław Szymczyk blocked his instructions, ordering his officers to act in a "balanced and cautious way", according to Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, citing anonymous sources. About 80 people have been arrested so far for unruly behaviour, including vandalism of monuments.