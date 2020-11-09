By EUobserver

Polish ruling party chief Jarosław Kaczyński had wanted police to use force, including water cannon, to disperse protesters against new anti-abortion laws on 25 October, but Polish police chief Jarosław Szymczyk blocked his instructions, ordering his officers to act in a "balanced and cautious way", according to Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, citing anonymous sources. About 80 people have been arrested so far for unruly behaviour, including vandalism of monuments.