Ticker
Study: seven states blocking EU's electricity transition
By EUobserver
An analysis of member states' national energy and climate plans by think tank Ember on Monday found that seven countries are blocking Europe's electricity transition. Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Belgium, Romania and Italy will be responsible for 80 percent of the sector emissions by 2030 due to their reliance on coal and gas. Fossil fuels are still expected to generate 25 percent of EU electricity by 2030.