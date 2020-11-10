By EUobserver

EU states have imposed €3.4bn of tariffs on US agricultural and industrial products, as of Tuesday, in retaliation against US tariffs imposed a year ago on European whisky and other imports in a dispute about aviation industry subsidies. "This step was logical," German economy ministry Peter Altmaier said. "They should cut him some slack," Peter Chase, from the German Marshall Fund think-tank, told AP, referring to US president-elect Joe Biden.