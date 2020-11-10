Ticker
Macron pushes for EU response on Islamist terrorism
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron will host Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz for talks on Tuesday ahead of a videoconference with German chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel. Macron wants to discuss a joint EU response to recent terrorist attacks carried out by Islamists in France and Austria. EU leaders could discuss a joint response next week at their online summit.