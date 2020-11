By EUobserver

Estonia's far-right interior minister, Mart Helme, 71, has resigned after groundlessly accusing US president-elect Joe Biden of election-rigging and predicting "bloodshed" in a US civil war in a radio show Sunday, prompting a backlash by the Estonian prime minister and former Estonian leaders. His son Martin Helme, 44, who is Estonia's finance minister, said the same on Sunday and repeated the conspiracy theories on Monday also, but has not resigned.