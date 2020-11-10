By EUobserver

The UK has criticised Belarus for expelling two of its diplomats, as the crisis following rigged election on 9 August continues to deepen. "The expulsion of two UK diplomats from Belarus for legitimately observing protests is wholly unjustified. [Belarus president Alexander] Lukashenko can't hide the oppression of his own people," British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said Tuesday. Belarus has also threatened to expel foreign media in response to EU sanctions.