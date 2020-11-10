Ticker
EU accuses Amazon of distorting online retail
By EUobserver
EU regulators have accused Amazon of distorting competition in online retail, after concluding that the US tech giant has been using independent sellers' data for its own benefit, EU anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager announced on Tuesday. The decision ends an investigation into Amazon's dual role as both a marketplace and also a rival seller. The European Commission also launched on Tuesday a second probe into Amazon's e-commerce processes.