By EUobserver

US president-elect Joe Biden has spoken to the leaders of European allies, including German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron, and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Deutsche Welle reports. Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said the pair had spoken about the importance of the trans-Atlantic partnership. "I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities," Johnson tweeted after the call.