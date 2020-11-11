Ticker
EU snubs Russian project on return of Syria refugees
By EUobserver
EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell has said Europe will not attend a Russian-Organised conference on returning refugees to Syria, due Wednesday, because of ongoing violence there. "The EU and its member states will not attend this conference," because "the priority at present is real action to create conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their areas of origin," Borrell said.