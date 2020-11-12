Thursday

12th Nov 2020

Ticker

Germany hopes for EU accession talks with Skopje, Tirana

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she hoped EU accession talks could be launched with North Macedonia and Albania before her country's EU presidency finishes at the end of the year. Merkel - in a nod to Bulgaria, which has threatened to block Skopje's accession over historical claims - stressed the role the process has played in "reconciliation as well as overcoming historical tensions and the legacy of the past".

Coronavirus

EU seeks more health powers after dubious Covid-19 response

After the lack of coordination evidenced during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Commission put forward a set of proposals to strengthen the preparedness of members states in cross-border health threats.

EU demands answers on Croat border attacks against migrants

EU commissioner Ylva Johansson wants to send her officials to Croatia sometime this month to make sure authorities there are complying with fundamental rights following numerous allegations of violence against migrants and asylum seekers attempting to cross into the country.

Budget deal struck, with Hungary threat still hanging

Ultimately, the European Parliament managed to squeeze an extra €16bn in total - which will be financed with competition fines the EU Commission hands out over the next seven years, plus reallocations within the budget.

News in Brief

  1. Far-right thugs attack police in central Warsaw
  2. EIB approves €1 trillion green plan
  3. EU could see start of Covid vaccination in early 2021
  4. Hundreds of Covid cases at EU parliament
  6. Report: 19 November deadline for draft Brexit deal
  7. Hong Kong: entire opposition resigns from Legislative Council
  8. Coronavirus: Japan warns of third wave

