By EUobserver

Eight members of an international peacekeeping force in Egypt's Sinai peninsula have been killed in a helicopter crash, while one person survived, the BBC reports. Six Americans along with a French national and a Czech national, all members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), did not survive the impact, which happened during a routine mission near Sharm-el-Sheikh. The MFO said it would investigate the cause of the incident.