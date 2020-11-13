By EUobserver

"Scores, and likely hundreds, of people were stabbed or hacked to death in Mai-Kadra ... in the South West Zone of Ethiopia's Tigray region on the night of 9 November", international charity Amnesty International said in a report Friday, blaming the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a rebel group. Hostilities between the TPLF and government forces recently broke out, including with air-strikes, prompting thousands of refugees to flee to Sudan.