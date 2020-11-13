By EUobserver

Doubts over rule of law in Poland or other EU states should not automatically prevent extraditions, a senior EU court jurist has said in a case brought referred by Dutch courts. Judicial cooperation between EU countries relied on "the principles of mutual recognition and mutual trust,"but suspension of extraditions was "an exceptional response that must correspond to exceptional circumstances," advocate general Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona said in a non-binding opinion.