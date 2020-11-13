Ticker
Hungary PM likens EU to Soviet Union over rule-of-law criteria
By EUobserver
Hungary cannot accept linking EU funds to the rule of law, as it would make the EU like the Soviet Union, prime minister Viktor Orban said Friday, adding he had discussed the issue with German chancellor Angela Merkel. Orban said the link would be "blackmail on an ideological basis without objective criteria". Budapest cannot veto this legislation, but Hungary and Poland threatened to block the EU recovery package over it.