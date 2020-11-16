By EUobserver

Police in Minsk used batons and water cannon to attack crowds Sunday, in the 15th weekend in a row of protests against rigged elections in August. They also arrested some 1,000 people nationwide, as EU foreign ministers prepare to discuss a third round of EU sanctions against the regime Thursday. The EU foreign service, last Friday, said the recent police killing of an activist, Roman Bondarenko, was "outrageous and shameful".