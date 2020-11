By EUobserver

Pro-EU candidate Maria Sandu is on course to win the second round of Moldova's presidential election on Sunday, with some 55 percent of votes against 45 percent for the more Russia-leaning incumbent, Igor Dodon, according to exit polls, Reuters reported. "Today, you have the power to punish those who cheated you," Sandu, a former World Bank economist, said. "I don't want Moldova to be used in geopolitical games," Dodon said.