Monday

16th Nov 2020

Ticker

Bulgaria to veto Skopje's EU accession talks

By

Bulgaria is preparing to veto the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia at EU-affairs ministers' video-talks on Tuesday, its foreign minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, has said. "Bulgaria is saying 'No' to the start of negotiations," Zaharieva told Bulgarian TV station BTV Sunday. Sofia is pressing Skopje to formally admit North Macedonia's identity and language have Bulgarian roots, quashing the official existence of a Macedonian minority in Bulgaria.

Opinion

The human cost of whistleblowing

The fate of Jonathan Taylor, a British whistleblower stuck in legal limbo in Croatia, is a test of European laws designed to protect those who put themselves at risk for the common good.

Agenda

Brexit and EU online summit in focus This WEEK

Talks between the EU and the UK have moved little, with only seven weeks left until the UK breaks ties with the EU. Negotiations are expected to resume on Monday in Brussels.

Green Deal

Timmermans 'disappointed' with ongoing CAP reform

For European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, the Common Agricultural Policy has to answer to "higher expectations" on climate action, protection of biodiversity and environmental sustainability, while ensuring a fair income for all farmers.

Opinion

EU vs US tech agenda under Biden

What will the new Joe Biden administration bring to the realm of digital policy, and how will it affect the relationship with the EU?

News in Brief

  1. Hungary, Poland block EU budget and recovery package
  2. Moderna's vaccine '95-percent' effective, makers say
  3. Azerbaijan extends deadline for Armenian withdrawal
  4. Romanian 'hero' doctor in Belgium for treatment
  5. Ethiopia conflict risks drawing in Eritrea
  6. Massive, China-led trade bloc forms in Asia
  7. EU commissioner threatens ban on US tech firms
Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

