By EUobserver

Bulgaria is preparing to veto the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia at EU-affairs ministers' video-talks on Tuesday, its foreign minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, has said. "Bulgaria is saying 'No' to the start of negotiations," Zaharieva told Bulgarian TV station BTV Sunday. Sofia is pressing Skopje to formally admit North Macedonia's identity and language have Bulgarian roots, quashing the official existence of a Macedonian minority in Bulgaria.