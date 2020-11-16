Ticker
Massive, China-led trade bloc forms in Asia
By EUobserver
A new, China-led free-trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), signed Sunday in Vietnam, has eclipsed the EU in sheer size, by pulling together 29 percent of global GDP. The RCEP includes Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and 10 southeast Asian countries. It was "a victory of multilateralism and free trade", Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang said. India has also been invited to join in future.