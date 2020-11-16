By EUobserver

Fighting between Ethiopian forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in northern Ethiopia has spread to neighbouring Eritrea, after the TPLF fired rockets at the outskirts of Eritrean capital city Asmara on Sunday. The TPLF said Ethiopia had been using an Eritrean airport to launch air-strikes, in claims Ethiopia denied. The conflict has already created thousands of new refugees in the region, most of whom have fled to Sudan.