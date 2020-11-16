By EUobserver

US pharmaceutical firm Moderna announced on Monday its potential vaccine was 94.5-percent effective at preventing Covid-19, Reuters reported. An advantage of Moderna's vaccine is that it does not require ultra-cold storage, making easier its transportation and distribution. After Pfizer, Moderna is the second US company to report positive results from its late-stage clinical trial in a week. Last week, Russia announced that its Sputnik-V vaccine was 92-percent effective.