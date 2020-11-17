Ticker
Macron attacks European media for 'legitimising' jihadism
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron has accused some European media of "legitimising" Islamist violence. "When I see, in that context, several newspapers which I believe are from countries that share our values ... legitimising this violence, and saying that the heart of the problem is that France is racist and Islamophobic, then I say the [EU] founding principles have been lost," he said in US newspaper The New York Times Monday.