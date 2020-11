By EUobserver

Final results, out Monday, have confirmed that the pro-EU and anti-corruption candidate, Maia Sandu, has won presidential elections in Moldova by a landslide, with 58 percent of the vote, against 42 percent for the Russia-friendly incumbent Igor Dodon. Dodon himself, as well as Romania, Russia, and the European Commission congratulated Sandu. "The EU is ready to support Moldova," European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.