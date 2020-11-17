Tuesday

17th Nov 2020

EU diplomats called 'antisemites' by Israeli protesters

EU ambassadors were met with chants of "antisemites go home" by protesters led by Jerusalem deputy mayor Arieh King in a neighbourhood located in Israeli-occupied Palestine, on Monday, after going there to speak to press about Israel's plans to build 1,257 new housing units, Israeli daily Haaretz reports. The diplomats later spoke to press in a different location, saying the plans gravely endangered the UN-backed two-state solution.

