Wednesday

18th Nov 2020

Ticker

EU secures 225m doses of CureVac potential vaccine

By

The European Commission on Tuesday signed a contract with the European pharmaceutical company CureVac for an initial purchase of 225m million doses of its potential vaccine, with the option to request up to a further 180 million doses. The EU executive, on behalf of member states, already sealed deals with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson and BioNtech-Pfizer for their potential vaccines, while it is also negotiating with the company Moderna.

EU ministers urge Poland and Hungary to unblock budget

"This is no time for power games, we cannot have a political crisis on top of all this, this is the time to show EU unity," Portugal's EU affairs state minister Ana Paula Zacarias told the meeting of EU ministers.

Investigation

Exposed: French complicity in Yemen and Libya

French defence companies are providing training to Saudis on weapons that France's own military intelligence says puts almost 500,000 people in Yemen at risk. Meanwhile, new evidence has emerged of the French-built Mirage fighter jet being used in Libya.

Opinion

We need to call Orbán's bluff by going ahead without him

You hear voices already calling for the European Council to give in to the Hungarian and Polish demands, by coming up with supposedly 'technical' solutions allowing them to veto any corruption case or breaches of the rule of law .

Green Deal

Von der Leyen warns CAP reform does not hit Green Deal

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen voiced concerns about the bloc's ongoing reform of farming policy, saying some of the aspects of the European Council and Parliament's negotiating position are not aligned with the flagship Green Deal.

Opinion

Three EU exits from Poland and Hungary 'hostage crisis'

The EU institutions and member states have hardly more than two fully-fledged and one half-baked strategic option to solve this institutional crisis - that may have more far reaching consequences for the EU than Brexit.

News in Brief

  1. Russia to give Putin lifelong legal immunity
  2. EU states in discord on corona-testing rules
  3. Bulgaria vetoes North Macedonia's EU talks
  4. Most Europeans happy with EU membership
  5. EU still needs US military protection, Germany says
  6. EU secures 225m doses of CureVac potential vaccine
  7. Nato warns against quick troop removal from Afghanistan
  8. UN: 'Full-scale' humanitarian disaster in Ethiopia

