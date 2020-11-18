By EUobserver

The European Commission on Tuesday signed a contract with the European pharmaceutical company CureVac for an initial purchase of 225m million doses of its potential vaccine, with the option to request up to a further 180 million doses. The EU executive, on behalf of member states, already sealed deals with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson and BioNtech-Pfizer for their potential vaccines, while it is also negotiating with the company Moderna.