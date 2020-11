By EUobserver

About 66 percent of people, on average, in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden have a "favourable" opinion of the EU, according to US pollster the Pew Research Center. Italians (58 percent) were the least optimistic and Germans the most (73 percent). EU approval also hit record highs in the UK (60 percent). Over 50 percent, on average, also approved the current French and German leaders.