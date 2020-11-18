Ticker
EU still needs US military protection, Germany says
By EUobserver
"Without the nuclear and conventional capabilities of the US, Germany and Europe cannot protect themselves. These are the sobering facts," German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in an online speech Tuesday. Europe ought to boost its defence capabilities, she added, but this was "different from believing that a European army ... [could] replace America completely". French president Emmanuel Macron, on Monday, had said he "profoundly" disagreed with this view, however.