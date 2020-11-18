By EUobserver

"Without the nuclear and conventional capabilities of the US, Germany and Europe cannot protect themselves. These are the sobering facts," German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in an online speech Tuesday. Europe ought to boost its defence capabilities, she added, but this was "different from believing that a European army ... [could] replace America completely". French president Emmanuel Macron, on Monday, had said he "profoundly" disagreed with this view, however.