Ticker
EU states in discord on corona-testing rules
By EUobserver
EU states are far from agreeing common rules for corona-testing and quarantines, auguring delays to normal free-movement inside Europe, according to a German EU presidency report, seen by Reuters. "A large number of member states made clear that discussions on common minimum standards and criteria were premature," it said, referring to the agenda of Thursday's video-link summit, adding that "approaches ... on quarantine obligations in connection with travel differ considerably".