By EUobserver

Vladimir Putin has said it would be "suicidal" for the Armenian government to back out of a Russian-brokered ceasefire in the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, as opposition forces in Yerevan protest against the week-old truce and call for the resignation of the prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, the Guardian writes. The deal gave Azerbaijan significant territorial concessions after launching a bloody six-week war.