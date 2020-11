By EUobserver

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday authorities are working towards finishing the construction of new, better-equipped, reception centres for asylum seekers on the islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos by the autumn of 2021, Reuters reported. "In 12 months from today we should not have any of the legacy reception system we are seeing today," Mitarachi told a news conference.