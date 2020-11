By EUobserver

A new Polish judicial disciplinary chamber, stuffed with government loyalists, has lifted the immunity of a government-critical judge, Igor Tuleya, meaning he could be jailed for up to three years on a technicality. "I can appeal to Europe ... You allowed the rule of law to be destroyed in Poland," Tuleya told Reuters. An EU court injunction earlier said the disciplinary chamber must suspend its work, but Warsaw ignored it.