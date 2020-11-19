Thursday

Romanian PM: Hungary/Poland veto 'negative for whole EU'

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that Hungary and Poland blocking the EU budget and coronavirus recovery package is "negative for the whole EU", AFP reported. "Blocking the adoption of a decision on the recovery plan negatively affects the whole EU, including the citizens of Hungary and Poland," he said. "It's in everyone's interest, including every Hungarian citizen, that the recovery plan is adopted as soon as possible."

Hungary and Poland unfazed by EU outcry over budget block

France's EU affairs state secretary Clement Beaune said his country and Germany are looking into "technical clarifications" on rule-of-law conditionality to resolve the issue, but floated the idea of doing the recovery fund without Poland and Hungary.

Greek operation on Turkish border to keep out migrants

The Greek ministry of foreign affairs, in a 25-page letter to the Committee for the Prevention of Torture, says its border operations are designed so that approaching potential asylum seekers "retreat and flee to the interior of the Turkish territory".

Exclusive

EU fears 'unravelling' of Ethiopia

The "unravelling" of Ethiopia, millions of new refugees, and warfare spilling to the Red Sea coast - this is what the EU and its regional allies fear, a leaked report says.

Coronavirus

EU urges rollout of rapid coronavirus tests

The European Commission recommended a slew of anti-corona measures, urging member states scale up testing capacity, by increasing the use of rapid antigen tests, in order to help ease travel restrictions and prevent laboratory collapses.

