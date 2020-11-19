Ticker
Romanian PM: Hungary/Poland veto 'negative for whole EU'
By EUobserver
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that Hungary and Poland blocking the EU budget and coronavirus recovery package is "negative for the whole EU", AFP reported. "Blocking the adoption of a decision on the recovery plan negatively affects the whole EU, including the citizens of Hungary and Poland," he said. "It's in everyone's interest, including every Hungarian citizen, that the recovery plan is adopted as soon as possible."