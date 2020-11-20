By EUobserver

EU countries have rejected a small move towards using majority-voting, instead of consensus, in doing foreign policy. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell had made a "modest" proposal to use votes when implementing details of a new action plan on human rights, but "member states did not agree", he said Thursday. The 35-page rights plan promises to protect LGBTI minorities, a hot-button issue for homophobic governments in Hungary and Poland.