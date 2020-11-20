Friday

20th Nov 2020

EU states reject 'modest' change on foreign policy votes

By

EU countries have rejected a small move towards using majority-voting, instead of consensus, in doing foreign policy. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell had made a "modest" proposal to use votes when implementing details of a new action plan on human rights, but "member states did not agree", he said Thursday. The 35-page rights plan promises to protect LGBTI minorities, a hot-button issue for homophobic governments in Hungary and Poland.

Exclusive

New EU sanctions to hit Belarusian oligarchs

Regime-linked Belarusian tycoons are to face new sanctions, while EU-Belarus relations are to be cut to a minimum, according to an internal EU paper, seen by EUobserver.

EU migration system relies on despots, Schäuble says

German parliament president Wolfgang Schäuble outlined a vision on migration that included possibly sending people to "facilities outside Europe" while at the same time acknowledging that the EU is reliant on "dubious powers and regimes".

Opinion

Buyer beware! Online pet sales in EU need better regulation

While online is becoming the main method for buying pets, the lack of rules on the responsibilities of platforms regarding pet advertising has severely compromised consumer protection, fair competition, and animal health and welfare.

EU unveils €800bn offshore renewables plan

The European Commission aims to increase the bloc's wind energy production at sea massively, reaching at least 300 GW by 2050 - a 25-fold increase from the bloc's current offshore wind capacity of 12 GW

  1. WHO: Europe faces six more months of corona
  2. Macron wants Muslims to sign up to 'republican values'
  3. Report: EU to draw up own military strategy
  4. US-EU split on Israel highlighted by Pompeo visit
  6. EU warns Hungary against Russian Covid-19 vaccine
  7. Russia threatens to block YouTube, Twitter, Facebook
  8. Brexit meetings suspended after positive Covid-19 test

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

