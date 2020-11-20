Ticker
US-EU split on Israel highlighted by Pompeo visit
By EUobserver
Outgoing US secretary of state Mike Pompeo Thursday visited an Israeli settlement, Psagot, on occupied Palestinian land, in the first-ever such endorsement by a top American official. By contrast, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the same day in Brussels "Israeli settlement activities ... threaten the viability of a two-state solution" to the Arab-Israeli conflict, after speaking with Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki and EU foreign ministers by video-link.