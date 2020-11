By EUobserver

"There is light at the end of the tunnel but it will be a tough six months," Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation's Europe director, told press in Copenhagen on Thursday. "Europe is once again the epicentre of the pandemic, together with the United States," he said, with "one person dying every 17 seconds". Europe accounted for 28 percent of global cases and 26 percent of deaths, he said.