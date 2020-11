By EUobserver

The World Health Organisation's special envoy on Covid-19, David Nabarro, said in Swiss newspaper Solothurner Zeitung on Sunday that Europe might face a third wave of the virus if they do not prepare for the future or relax their current lockdown measures too quickly. Solothurner Zeitung."Now we have the second wave. If they don't build the necessary infrastructure, we'll have a third wave early next year," he said.