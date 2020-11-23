Ticker
EU criticises Egypt on human rights defenders' arrest
By EUobserver
In a statement Saturday, the EEAS spokesperson called the arrest of the director and several senior managers of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) in Cairo over the last few days "of significant concern", adding the EU has conveyed this message to the Egyptian authorities. The EIPR "provides a critical and invaluable service to the Egyptian people by promoting political, civil, economic and social rights" the statement said.