By EUobserver

Thailand's king Maha Vajiralongkorn may be expelled from Germany if he issues decrees from his Bavarian villa, the Bundestag has said, Deutsche Welle reports. "We have made clear that the policies that affect the country Thailand are not to be carried out from German soil," Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas said in early October. The monarch's long stays in Europe have been under scrutiny amid pro-democracy protests.