By EUobserver

Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca announced on Monday their potential vaccine is 70 percent effective at preventing Covid-19, and possibly up to 90 percent effective, depending on dosage, The Guardian reported. "The vaccine's simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access mean it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval," chief executive Pascal Soriot said.