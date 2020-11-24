Tuesday

24th Nov 2020

Ticker

Gaza warns of Covid-19 'catastrophe'

By

Authorities in Israeli-occupied Gaza have warned of a Covid-19 "disaster". "We have entered the catastrophe stage," Gaza health minister Fathi Abuwarda told Al Jazeera Monday. "What in April was a scary possibility now is likely to become reality," a UN official told EUobserver on the Gaza outbreak. The densely-populated territory is home to 2 million people, but 79 of the 100 ventilators available for coronavirus suffers are already taken up.

Analysis

There is 'no Russia-Turkey alliance'

Talk of a grand Turkey-Russia realignment is premature, Nato and Russia experts say - despite Putin and Erdoğan's friendly ties.

Green Deal

EU air quality improves, but pollution levels still high

The last decade has seen air quality improvements across the continent, but many European citizens are still exposed to illegal and dangerous levels of pollution, according to a new report from the European Environment Agency.

'Golden Passports': Malta takes 67 days to respond to EU

The European Commission exchanged 24 letters with Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta over their 'Golden Passports' schemes between October 2019 and October 2020. Malta took 67 days to respond to the commission's first letter, followed by Cyprus (42) then Bulgaria.

Coronavirus

Covid-19: Romania's rural kids hit hardest by pandemic

The Romanian study reveals that over 60 percent of parents in the countryside have not worked during the pandemic, and close to half are unable to provide adequate food, medicine, hygiene products or school supplies for their children.

Letter

'We call on the EU to appoint a Horn of Africa envoy'

The UNESCO world heritage site in Aksum, Ethiopia, other heritage sites and religious centres are now under threat. This tragedy is compounded by a terrible loss of innocent lives, sexual violence and a destabilising refugee crisis.

Stakeholder

Berlin Foreign Policy Forum 2020

On Tuesday (24 November), the Körber-Stiftung in cooperation with the German Federal Foreign Office will host the 10th Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, under the overarching topic "Turning Crisis into Opportunity? Europe in a (Post-) Pandemic World Order".

