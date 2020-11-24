By EUobserver

Authorities in Israeli-occupied Gaza have warned of a Covid-19 "disaster". "We have entered the catastrophe stage," Gaza health minister Fathi Abuwarda told Al Jazeera Monday. "What in April was a scary possibility now is likely to become reality," a UN official told EUobserver on the Gaza outbreak. The densely-populated territory is home to 2 million people, but 79 of the 100 ventilators available for coronavirus suffers are already taken up.