By EUobserver

Germany has defended boarding a Turkish-flagged ship, the Rosaline A, on suspicion of arms smuggling to Libya in violation of a UN embargo. German sailors boarded the ship Sunday, but Turkey withdrew permission for the inspection to go aead and summoned the EU, French, and German ambassadors in Ankara to complain. "We're concerned that ... various countries are suspected of smuggling weapons," German foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said Monday.