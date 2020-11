By EUobserver

US president-elect Joe Biden phoned top EU and Nato officials - Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen, and Jens Stoltenberg - Monday, as part of his transition into the White House. The EU invited him to join a summit and Michel's office said Michel proposed to "rebuild a strong transatlantic alliance" during their 20-minute chat. Biden and his pick for state secretary, Antony Blinken, are both known as pro-Europeans.