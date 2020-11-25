By EUobserver

Over 200 parliamentarians across Europe urged the European Commission to launch an infringement procedure against Poland to protect women's rights, LGBTI-rights and the rule of law, referring to the recent abortion ban and so-called "LGTBI-free" zones. "Polish citizens are EU citizens and they rightly insist that EU institutions, in particular the commission, must defend their rights," reads the letter sent to commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.