Wednesday

25th Nov 2020

Ticker

Cross-country MPs urge EU to protect Poles' rights

By

Over 200 parliamentarians across Europe urged the European Commission to launch an infringement procedure against Poland to protect women's rights, LGBTI-rights and the rule of law, referring to the recent abortion ban and so-called "LGTBI-free" zones. "Polish citizens are EU citizens and they rightly insist that EU institutions, in particular the commission, must defend their rights," reads the letter sent to commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

German minister predicts rule-of-law solution in 'days'

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said the will be "able to take decisions" in the next few days on the budget and coronavirus recovery fund. Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki will travel to Budapest on Thursday.

EU red-flags Israel's Givat Hamatos settlement

New Israeli settlements around Jerusalem could do more harm to Middle East peace than Israel's deals with Arab states did good, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell has indicated.

Opinion

US economic nationalism will be subtler - but it will persist

The more the US comes to face economic headwinds, because of the corona pandemic, but also because of the stagnating productivity, growing external debt, and an increasingly unbalanced growth model, the more the tendency of economic nationalism will become manifest.

Opinion

Georgia's 'rigged' elections? Takeaways for the EU

The parliamentary elections took place amid the Covid-19 pandemic but sparked hopes among Georgia's western allies that the electoral deal reached with the help of US and EU officials could pacify the deeply-polarised political actors. But actually the opposite happened.

Analysis

There is 'no Russia-Turkey alliance'

Talk of a grand Turkey-Russia realignment is premature, Nato and Russia experts say - despite Putin and Erdoğan's friendly ties.

News in Brief

  1. Dutch far-right leader resigns over antisemitism
  2. Germany to relax corona rules for Christmas
  3. New US leader against hard border in Ireland
  4. EU ties Afghanistan aid money to democracy
  5. EU drug regulator optimistic on vaccine prospects
  6. EU study warns of impact of non-CO2 aircraft emissions
  7. Cross-country MPs urge EU to protect Poles' rights
  8. MEPs adopt group-action consumer rights redress

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

Latest News

  1. EU reaches out to nationals of migrant origin
  2. German minister predicts rule-of-law solution in 'days'
  3. EU red-flags Israel's Givat Hamatos settlement
  4. US economic nationalism will be subtler - but it will persist
  5. Georgia's 'rigged' elections? Takeaways for the EU
  6. There is 'no Russia-Turkey alliance'
  7. EU air quality improves, but pollution levels still high
  8. 'Golden Passports': Malta takes 67 days to respond to EU

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us